COLLEGE – KCAC Fall Week 9 Recap

Kansas Wesleyan remains atop the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Association’s Bissell Division’s football standings after Saturday’s 42-21 victory against Saint Mary.

The Coyotes are in 1st place in the Bissell Division with a 5-2, 3-1 record while Tabor is in 2nd place in the Bissell Division with a 3-4, 2-1 record after defeating Bethany 36-7 on Saturday, while Ottawa is in 3rd place with a 2-4, 2-1 record and is scheduled to play Evangel on Sunday.

Friends remains atop the Kessinger Division’s standings with a 7-0, 4-0 record after defeating McPherson 56-32 on Saturday, while McPherson is in 2nd place with a 6-1, 3-1 record and Southwestern (6-1, 2-1) is in third place in the Kessinger Division after defeating Sterling 74-28 on Saturday.

Evangel continues to lead the KCAC volleyball standings with a 24-3, 6-0 record while Oklahoma Wesleyan is in 2nd place with an 18-2, 7-1 record. McPherson (23-2, 6-1) is in third place, Bethel (16-9, 6-2) is in 4th followed by Saint Mary (19-6, 5-2) and Kansas Wesleyan (10-11, 4-3).

Oklahoma Wesleyan continues to lead the KCAC women’s soccer standings with a 13-1-1, 10-0-0 record while Friends moves into 2nd place with an 8-3-3, 6-1-2 record while Kansas Wesleyan is in third place in the KCAC women’s soccer standings with an 8-4-2, 6-2-1 record.

Oklahoma Wesleyan still leads the KCAC men’s soccer standings as well. The Eagles have a 10-0-3, 9-0-1 record while Ottawa is in 2nd place in the KCAC men’s soccer standings with an 8-2-4, 7-2-3 record. York is in third place with a 10-3-1, 7-1-1 record and Kansas Wesleyan is in fourth place with an 8-3-3, 5-2-2 record.

Here is a look at how each KCAC school did in football, volleyball, men’s and women’s soccer during this past week:

AVILA

The Lady Eagle volleyball team lost 3-2 against Friends on Wednesday. The Lady Eagles lost 3-1 against Tabor on Saturday. … The Lady Eagle soccer team lost 4-0 against Friends on Wednesday. The Lady Eagles lost 4-2 against Tabor on Saturday. … The Eagle men’s soccer team lost 4-1 against Friends on Wednesday. The Eagles defeated Tabor 2-1 on Saturday. … The Eagle football team defeated Bethany Saturday 27-26.

BETHANY

The Lady Swede volleyball team lost 3-2 against York on Wednesday. The Lady Swedes lost 3-0 against Ottawa on Saturday. … The Lady Swede soccer team lost 7-0 against York on Wednesday. The Lady Swedes lost 6-0 against Ottawa on Saturday. … The Swede men’s soccer team lost 7-1 against York on Wednesday. The Swedes lost 12-0 against Ottawa on Saturday. … The Swede football team lost 27-26 against Avila on Saturday.

BETHEL

The Lady Thresher volleyball team lost 3-1 against McPherson on Wednesday. The Lady Threshers defeated Friends 3-0 on Saturday. … The Lady Thresher soccer team defeated McPherson 2-1 on Wednesday. The Lady Threshers lost 4-1 against Friends on Saturday. … The Thresher men’s soccer team tied McPherson 2-2 on Wednesday. The Threshers lost 4-0 against Friends on Saturday. … The Thresher football team lost 36-7 against Tabor on Saturday.

EVANGEL

The Lady Valor volleyball team defeated Southwestern 3-0 on Wednesday. The Lady Valor defeated Sterling 3-1 on Friday. The Lady Valor soccer team defeated Southwestern 2-0 on Wednesday. The Lady Valor defeated Sterling 4-0 on Saturday. … The Valor men’s soccer team lost 2-0 against Southwestern on Wednesday. The Valor lost 2-1 against Sterling on Saturday. … The Valor football team is scheduled to host Ottawa on Sunday.

FRIENDS

The Lady Falcon volleyball team defeated Avila 3-2 on Wednesday. The Lady Falcons lost 3-0 against Bethel on Saturday. The Lady Falcons defeated Haskell 3-0 on Saturday. … The Lady Falcon soccer team defeated Avila 4-0 on Wednesday. The Lady Falcons defeated Bethel 4-1 on Saturday. … The Falcon men’s soccer team defeated Avila 7-1 on Wednesday. The Falcons defeated Bethel 4-0 on Saturday. … The Falcon football team defeated McPherson 56-32 on Saturday.

KANSAS WESLEYAN

The Lady Coyote volleyball team lost 3-0 against Oklahoma Wesleyan on Saturday. … The Lady Coyote soccer team defeated Sterling 6-0 on Wednesday. The Lady Coyotes lost 2-0 against Oklahoma Wesleyan on Saturday. … The Coyote men’s soccer team defeated Sterling 1-0 on Wednesday. The Coyotes lost 2-1 against Oklahoma Wesleyan on Saturday. … The Coyote football team defeated Saint Mary 42-21 on Saturday.

McPHERSON

The Lady Bulldog volleyball team defeated Bethel 3-1 on Wednesday. The Lady Bulldogs defeated Southwestern 3-0 on Saturday. … The Lady Bulldog soccer team lost 2-1 against Bethel on Wednesday. The Lady Bulldogs lost 2-1 against Southwestern on Saturday. … The Bulldog men’s soccer team tied Bethel 2-2 on Wednesday. The Bulldogs defeated Southwestern 4-2 on Saturday. … The Bulldog football team lost 56-32 against Friends on Saturday.

OKLAHOMA WESLEYAN

The Lady Eagle volleyball team defeated Saint Mary 3-1 on Wednesday. … The Lady Eagle soccer team defeated Saint Mary 7-1 on Wednesday. The Lady Eagles defeated Kansas Wesleyan 2-0 on Saturday. … The Eagle men’s soccer team defeated Saint Mary 9-1 on Wednesday. The Eagles defeated Kansas Wesleyan 2-1 on Saturday.

OTTAWA

The Lady Brave volleyball team defeated Bethany 3-0 on Saturday. … The Lady Brave soccer team defeated Bethany 6-0 on Saturday. … The Braves men’s soccer team defeated Bethany 12-0 on Saturday. … The Braves football team is scheduled to play at Evangel on Sunday.

SAINT MARY

The Lady Spire volleyball team lost 3-1 against Oklahoma Wesleyan on Wednesday. The Lady Spire defeated York 3-1 on Saturday. … The Lady Spire soccer team lost 7-1 against Oklahoma Wesleyan on Wednesday. The Lady Spire lost 2-0 against York on Saturday. … The Spire men’s soccer team lost 9-1 against Oklahoma Wesleyan on Wednesday. The Spires lost 3-2 against York on Saturday. … The Spire football team lost 42-21 against Kansas Wesleyan on Saturday.

SOUTWHESTERN

The Lady Moundbuilders volleyball team lost 3-0 against Evangel on Wednesday. The Lady Moundbuilders lost 3-0 against McPherson on Saturday. … The Lady Moundbuilders soccer team lost 2-0 against Evangel on Wednesday. The Lady Moundbuilders defeated McPherson 2-1 on Saturday. … The Moundbuilders men’s soccer team defeated Evangel 2-0 on Wednesday. The Moundbuilders lost 4-2 against McPherson on Saturday. … The Moundbuilders football team defeated Sterling 74-28 on Saturday.

STERLING

The Lady Warrior volleyball team lost 3-1 against Evangel on Friday. … The Lady Warrior soccer team lost 6-0 against Kansas Wesleyan on Wednesday. The Lady Warriors lost 4-0 against Evangel on Saturday. … The Warrior men’s soccer team lost 1-0 against Kansas Wesleyan on Wednesday. The Warriors defeated Evangel on Saturday. … The Warrior football team lost 74-28 against Southwestern on Saturday.

TABOR

The Lady Bluejay volleyball team defeated Avila 3-1 on Saturday. The Lady Bluejay women’s soccer team defeated Avila 4-2 on Saturday. … The Bluejay men’s soccer team lost 1-0 against Hesston on Thursday. The Bluejays lost 2-1 against Avila on Saturday. … The Bluejay football team defeated Bethel 36-7 on Saturday.

YORK

The Lady Panther volleyball team defeated Bethany 3-2 on Wednesday. The Lady Panthers lost 3-1 against Saint Mary on Saturday. … The Lady Panther soccer team defeated Bethany 7-0 on Wednesday. The Lady Panthers defeated Saint Mary 2-0 on Saturday. … The Panther men’s soccer team defeated Bethany 7-1 on Wednesday. The Panthers defeated Saint Mary 3-2 on Saturday.

2025 KCAC Football Standings

Bissell Division

Overall KCAC

Kansas Wesleyan5 2 3 1

Ottawa 2 4 2 1

Tabor 3 4 2 1

Saint Mary 2 5 2 2

Sterling 1 6 1 2

Avila 1 6 0 3

Kessinger Division

Overall KCAC

Team W L W L

Friends 7 0 4 0

McPherson 6 1 3 1

Southwestern 6 1 2 1

Evangel 4 2 1 2

Bethel 2 5 0 3

Bethany 2 5 0 3

Saturday, October 18

Avila 27, Bethany 26

Tabor 36, Bethel 7

Kansas Wesleyan 42, Saint Mary 21

Friends 56, McPherson 32

Southwestern 74, Sterling 28

Sunday, October 19

Ottawa at Evangel

Saturday, October 25

Sterling at Kansas Wesleyan

Bethany at Bethel

Evangel at Avila

Friends at Southwestern

Saint Mary at McPherson

Tabor at Ottawa

2025 KCAC Women’s Soccer Standings

Overall KCAC

Team W L T W L T

Okla. Wesleyan 13 1 1 10 0 0

Friends 8 3 3 6 1 2

Kan. Wesleyan 8 4 2 6 2 1

Tabor 9 3 2 5 2 2

Evangel 9 5 0 6 3 0

Southwestern 4 7 3 4 3 3

Saint Mary 5 5 4 3 3 3

Avila 4 5 4 2 2 5

York 4 9 1 3 5 1

Bethel 3 9 2 3 6 1

McPherson 3 7 3 2 6 1

Ottawa 2 7 3 1 5 2

Bethany 1 9 1 1 7 0

Sterling 3 11 1 1 8 1

2025 KCAC Men’s Soccer Standings

Overall KCAC

W L T W L T

Okla. Wesleyan 10 0 3 9 0 1

Ottawa 8 2 4 7 0 3

York 10 3 1 7 1 1

Kan. Wesleyan 8 3 3 5 2 2

Southwestern 9 5 0 6 3 0

Friends 4 9 1 4 4 1

Saint Mary 5 7 2 3 5 1

Evangel 7 4 3 2 4 3

Tabor 5 7 1 3 5 0

McPherson 5 7 2 3 4 2

Bethel 3 10 2 2 6 2

Avilan 4 10 0 2 7 0

Sterling 5 9 0 2 8 0

Bethany 3 9 1 1 7 1

2025 KCAC Volleyball Standings

KCAC OVERALL

W L W L

Evangel 6 0 24 3

Okla. Wesleyan 7 1 18 2

McPherson 6 1 23 2

Bethel 6 2 16 9

Saint Mary 5 2 19 6

Kan. Wesleyan 4 3 10 11

Sterling 3 5 13 8

Friends 3 4 15 6

Tabor 3 4 7 13

Ottawa 3 4 6 11

Southwestern 2 6 7 13

York 2 6 10 18

Bethany 0 6 3 14

Avila 0 8 5 19