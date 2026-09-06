COLLEGE – KCAC Fall Week 4 Recap

While it is early September, the 2026 Kansas summer heat is still plaguing sports in the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference’s fall season.

The KCAC 2026 fall athletic season is fully underway, but Saturday saw a pair of KCAC men’s soccer matches and four KCAC women’s soccer matches get suspended, or postponed due to excessive Kansas heat.

While soccer matches were postponed, or suspended, the KCAC football teams were still in action on Saturday as the KCAC saw the 2nd week of football action take place.

Kansas Wesleyan earned a 76-6 victory against rival Bethany, while McPherson defeated Bethel 73-0, Evangel defeated Sterling 42-13, Friends topped Avila 61-10, Ottawa defeated Saint Mary 42-12 and Southwestern defeated Tabor 38-3.

Here is a look at how each KCAC school did in football, volleyball, men’s and women’s soccer during this past week:

AVILA

The Lady Eagle volleyball team lost 3-1 against Paul Quinn on Thursday. The Lady Eagles defeated Graceland 3-0 and Culver-Stockton 3-1 on Friday. … The Lady Eagle soccer team defeated Baker 3-0 on Wednesday. The Lady Eagles lost 3-0 against Saint Mary Nebraska on Saturday. … The Eagle men’s soccer team lost 7-0 against Dordt on Friday. The Eagles lost 3-1 against Iowa Northwestern on Saturday. … The Eagle football team lost 61-10 against Friends on Saturday.

BETHANY

The Lady Swede volleyball team lost 3-0 against Cottey on Wednesday. The Lady Swedes went 0-2 on Friday, losing 3-0 against Saint Mary and 3-0 against Midland. The Lady Swedes went 0-2 on Saturday, losing 3-0 against Iowa Morningside and 3-0 against Crowley’s Ridge. … The Swede men’s soccer team earned its first victory of the season on Tuesday when it defeated Union Adventist 2-0. The Swedes defeated Manhattan Christian 8-0 on Saturday. … The Swede football team lost 76-6 against Kansas Wesleyan on Saturday.

BETHEL

The Lady Threshers volleyball team went 1-1 on Friday, as they defeated St. Francis 3-0 and lost 3-1 against Morningside. The Lady Threshers went 0-2 on Saturday, losing 3-2 against Midland and 3-0 against Viterbo. … The Lady Threshers soccer team lost 7-0 against Paul Quinn on Saturday. … The Threshers men’s soccer team tied Oklahoma Science & Arts 4-4 on Saturday. … The Threshers football team lost 73-0 against McPherson on Saturday.

EVANGEL

The Lady Valor volleyball team defeated College of the Ozarks 3-2 on Tuesday. The Lady Valor went 1-1 on Friday as they defeated St. Francis 3-1 and lost 3-0 against Dordt, Iowa. The Lady Valor went 0-2 on Saturday, losing 3-0 against Viterbo and 3-1 against Peru State. … The Lady Valor soccer team lost 2-1 against Stephens on Wednesday. … The Valor men’s soccer team lost 7-0 against Southwest Baptist on Tuesday. … The Valor football team defeated Sterling 42-13 on Saturday.

FRIENDS

The Lady Falcon volleyball team lost 3-0 against Benedictine on Friday. The Lady Falcons went 2-0 on Saturday, defeating Missouri Valley 3-0 and Randall 3-1. … The Lady Falcon soccer team lost 2-1 against Benedictine on Wednesday. … The Falcon men’s soccer team defeated Central Christian 3-0 on Wednesday. The Falcons lost 2-1 against Benedictine on Saturday. … The Falcon football team defeated Avila 61-10 on Saturday.

KANSAS WESLEYAN

The Lady Coyote volleyball team lost 3-0 against Baker on Friday. The Lady Coyotes split two matches on Saturday, defeating Central Baptist 3-0 and losing 3-0 against Park. … The Lady Coyote soccer team lost 4-1 against Hastings on Wednesday. The Lady Coyotes’ match against Oklahoma Science & Arts scheduled for Saturday was postponed due to heat. … The Coyote men’s soccer team defeated Hastings 2-1 on Wednesday. The Coyote’s match against Oklahoma Panhandle, scheduled for Saturday, was postponed due to heat. … The Coyote football team defeated Bethany 76-6 on Saturday.

McPHERSON

The Lady Bulldog volleyball team defeated Doane 3-0 on Thursday. The Lady Bulldogs went 2-0 on Friday in the McPherson tournament as they defeated Loyola Louisiana 3-0 and Stephens 3-0. The Lady Bulldogs defeated Central Methodist 3-0 on Saturday. … The Bulldog men’s soccer team tied Doane 0-0 on Saturday. … The Bulldog football team defeated Bethel 73-0 on Saturday.

OKLAHOMA WESLEYAN

The Lady Eagle volleyball team went 1-1 on Friday in the McPherson tournament as they defeated Loyola New Orleans 3-0 and lost 3-2 against Central Methodist. The Lady Eagles went 1-1 on Saturday, defeating Doane 3-0 and losing 3-0 against Doane. … The Lady Eagle soccer team tied Mid-America Nazarene 1-1 on Wednesday. The Lady Eagles defeated Missouri Valley 4-1 on Saturday. … The Eagle men’s soccer team tied Louisiana State – Shreveport 4-4 on Friday.

OTTAWA

The Lady Brave volleyball team lost 3-1 against Park on Wednesday. The Lady Braves went 0-2 on Friday in the CSM Labor Day tournament as they lost 3-0 against Iowa Northwestern and 3-1 against Concordia. The Lady Braves lost both matches on Saturday, losing 3-0 against Dakota Wesleyan and 3-0 against Morningside. …. The Braves men’s soccer team defeated Baker 3-2 on Saturday. … The Braves football team defeated Saint Mary 42-15 on Saturday.

SAINT MARY

Volleyball – The Lady Spire volleyball team defeated Mid-America Nazarene 3-2 on Tuesday. The Lady Spire went 0-2 on Friday, losing 3-0 against Dakota Wesleyan and 3-1 against Dordt. … The Spire men’s soccer team tied Doane 1-1 on Wednesday. The Spire soccer team’s match scheduled for Saturday against Doane was postponed due to heat. … The Spire football team lost 42-15 against Ottawa on Saturday.

SOUTWHESTERN

The Lady Moundbuilders volleyball team went 2-0 on Friday, defeating Cottey 3-1 and Philander Smith 3-2. The Lady Moundbuilders lost 3-1 against Haskell on Saturday. … The Lady Moundbuilders soccer team defeated Central Christian 6-0 on Wednesday. The Lady Moundbuilders lost 6-1 against Hastings on Saturday. … The Moundbuilders football team defeated Tabor 38-3 on Saturday.

STERLING

The Lady Warrior volleyball team went 2-0 on Friday, defeating Haskell 3-0 and Cottey 3-0. The Lady Warriors defeated Philander Smith 3-0 on Saturday. … The Lady Warrior soccer team defeated Mission 8-3 on Tuesday. The Lady Warriors lost 2-0 against Panhandle State on Saturday. … The Warrior men’s soccer team lost 8-0 against Science & Arts on Wednesday. … The Warrior football team lost 42-13 against Evangel on Saturday.

TABOR

The Lady Bluejay volleyball team defeated Philander Smith 3-1 on Friday. The Lady Bluejays defeated Cottey College 3-0 on Saturday. … The Lady Bluejay soccer team tied Hesston 0-0 on Wednesday. The Lady Bluejays defeated Midland 1-0 on Saturday. … The Bluejay men’s soccer team tied Hesston 0-0 on Wednesday. … The Bluejays football team lost 38-3 against Southwestern on Saturday.

YORK

The Lady Panther volleyball team defeated Faith Baptist 3-1 on Tuesday. The Lady Panthers went 1-1 on Friday, defeating Hanibal-LaGrange 3-1 and lost 3-0 against Briar Cliff. The Lady Panthers went 1-1 on Saturday, defeating Mount Mary 3-0 and losing 3-0 against Hartings. … The Lady Panther soccer team defeated Midland 3-0 on Wednesday. The Lady Panthers match against Briar Cliff, scheduled for Saturday, was postponed due to heat. … The Panther men’s soccer team defeated Midland 5-2 on Wednesday. The Panther’s match scheduled for Saturday against Briar Cliff was postponed due to heat.

2026 KCAC Football Standings

Bissell Division

KCAC Overall

Team W L W L

Ottawa 2 0 2 0

Tabor 1 0 1 1

Kan. Wesleyan 0 1 1 1

Avila 0 0 0 2

Saint Mary 0 1 0 2

Sterling 0 1 0 2

Kessinger Division

KCAC Overall

Team W L W L

Friends 1 0 2 0

Southwestern 1 0 2 0

McPherson 1 0 2 0

Evangel 0 0 2 0

Bethany 0 1 0 2

Bethel 0 2 0 2

September 5

Kansas Wesleyan 76, Bethany 6

McPherson 73, Bethel 0

Evangel 42, Sterling 13

Friends 61, Avila 10

Ottawa 42, Saint Mary 15

Southwestern 38, Tabor 3

September 12

Friends at Bethel

McPherson at Tabor

Southwestern at Evangel

Kansas Wesleyan at Avila

Saint Mary at Bethany

Sterling at Ottawa

2026 KCAC Volleyball Standings

KCAC OVERALL

W L W L

Sterling 0 0 8 0

McPherson 0 0 10 2

Avila 0 0 8 5

York 0 0 5 5

Evangel 0 0 6 7

Friends 0 0 5 6

Saint Mary 0 0 4 5

Southwestern 0 0 3 4

Kan. Wesleyan 0 0 4 6

Okla. Wesleyan 0 0 4 11

Ottawa 0 0 2 6

Tabor 0 0 3 10

Bethel 0 0 1 6

Bethany 0 0 0 10

2026 KCAC Men’s Soccer Standings

Overall KCAC

Team W L T W L T

Okla. Wesleyan 1 0 1 2 0 0

York 3 0 0 0 0 0

Ottawa 2 1 1 0 0 0

Kan. Wesleyan 2 1 0 0 0 0

Friends 2 2 0 0 0 0

Bethany 2 2 0 0 0 0

Evangel 1 1 1 0 0 0

Southwestern 0 1 0 0 0 0

Tabor 0 1 1 0 0 0

Sterling 0 2 0 0 0 0

Saint Mary 0 2 1 0 0 0

McPherson 0 2 1 0 0 0

Bethel 0 2 3 0 0 0

Avilan 0 4 0 0 1 0

2026 KCAC Women’s Soccer Standings

Overall KCAC

Team W L T W L T

McPherson 0 0 0 3 0 0

York 0 0 0 1 0 2

Avila 0 0 0 1 1 1

Bethel 0 0 0 1 1 0

Kan. Wesleyan 0 0 0 1 2 0

Sterling 0 0 0 1 2 0

Okla. Wesleyan 0 0 0 1 2 1

Tabor 0 0 0 1 2 1

Evangel 0 0 0 1 3 0

Southwestern 0 0 0 1 3 0

Bethany 0 0 0 0 2 0

Friends 0 0 0 0 2 1

Saint Mary 0 0 0 0 2 0

Ottawa 0 0 0 0 3 0