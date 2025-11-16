COLLEGE – KCAC Fall Week 13 Recap

As postseason begins in the 2025 fall season in the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Association, the KCAC is seeing some rewards from their work during the regular season.

Oklahoma Wesleyan is the KCAC school seeing the most rewards as the Eagle and Lady Eagle soccer teams were both selected to compete at the national level in the NAIA national tournament, which will kick off this week. Oklahoma Wesleyan also won the 2025 KCAC volleyball championship Saturday night.

The Eagle men will be joined in the NAIA national tournament by KCAC foe Ottawa while the Lady Eagles will be joined in their NAIA bid by KCAC foe Friends.

The KCAC crowned its 2025 volleyball championship on Saturday night when Oklahoma Wesleyan defeated Bethel 3-0 in the championship match.

The KCAC football regular season ended Saturday night with xxx claiming the regular season crown, the NAIA national football playoff pairings will be announced Sunday night.

Friends won the Kessinger Division in KCAC football as the only undefeated KCAC team with an 11-0, 5-0 record while Kansas Wesleyan won the Biessel Division with a 7-4, 4-1 record thanks to the 27-10 victory against Ottawa to open the season, which gave the Coyotes the tie-breaker over Ottawa, which finished with a 6-5, 4-1 record.

Here is a look at how each KCAC school did in football, volleyball, men’s and women’s soccer during this past week:

AVILA

The Lady Eagle volleyball team finished the season with a 5-24, 0-13 record. … The Lady Eagle soccer team finished the season with a 5-7-5, 3-4-6 record. … The Eagle men’s soccer team finished the season with a 4-14-0, 2-11-0 record. … The Eagle football team lost 32-7 against Tabor on Saturday.

BETHANY

The Lady Swede volleyball team finished the season with a 7-16, 4-8 record. … The Lady Swede soccer team finished the season with a 1-14-1, 1-12-0 record. … The Swede men’s soccer team finished the season with a 3-13-1, 1-11-1 record. … The Swede football team lost 41-10 against Evangel on Saturday.

BETHEL

The Lady Thresher volleyball team defeated Saint Mary 3-2 on Tuesday in the opening round of the KCAC tournament. The Lady Threshers defeated Evangel 3-1 in the semifinals on Friday. The Lady Threshers lost 3-0 against Oklahoma Wesleyan in the championship match on Saturday. … The Lady Thresher soccer team finished the season with a 4-10-3, 4-7-2 record. … The Thresher men’s soccer team finished the season with a 3-12-3, 2-8-3 record. … The Thresher football team lost 52-24 against Ottawa on Saturday.

EVANGEL

The Lady Valor volleyball team defeated Ottawa 3-0 on Tuesday in the opening round of the KCAC tournament. The Lady Valor lost 3-1 against Bethel on Friday in the semifinals. … The Lady Spire soccer team finished the season with an 11-8-0, 8-5-0 record. … The Valor men’s soccer team finished the season with a 9-5-5, 4-4-5 record. … The Valor football team defeated Bethany 41-10 on Saturday.

FRIENDS

The Lady Falcon volleyball team finished the season with a 17-11, 4-9 record. … The Lady Falcon soccer team lost 4-3 on penalty kicks on Wednesday against Oklahoma Wesleyan in the KCAC championship match. … The Falcon men’s soccer team finished the season with a 4-11-3, 4-6-3 record. … The Falcon football team defeated Saint Mary 69-3 on Saturday.

KANSAS WESLEYAN

The Lady Coyote volleyball team lost 3-0 against Oklahoma Wesleyan on Tuesday in the opening round of the KCAC tournament. … The Lady Coyote soccer team finished the season with a 13-5-2, 10-2-1 record. … The Coyote men’s soccer team finished the season with a 13-4-3, 9-2-2 record. … The Coyote football team lost 59-28 against Southwestern on Saturday.

McPHERSON

The Lady Bulldog volleyball team defeated Sterling 3-0 on Tuesday in the opening round of the KCAC tournament. The Lady Bulldogs lost 3-0 against Oklahoma Wesleyan on Friday in the semifinals. … The Lady Bulldog soccer team finished the season with a 4-10-3, 3-9-1 record. … The Bulldog men’s soccer team finished the season with a 7-9-3, 5-5-3 record. … The Bulldog football team defeated Sterling 85-0 on Saturday.

OKLAHOMA WESLEYAN

The Lady Eagle volleyball team defeated Kansas Wesleyan 3-0 on Tuesday in the opening round of the KCAC tournament. The Lady Eagles defeated McPherson 3-0 on Friday in the semifinals. The Lady Eagles defeated Bethel 3-0 in the championship match on Saturday. … The Lady Eagle soccer team defeated Friends 4-3 on penalty kicks after the match went through two overtimes without a winner. The Lady Eagles won the 2025 KCAC championship with the victory. … The Eagle men’s soccer team defeated Ottawa 5-0 on Wednesday in the KCAC championship match.

OTTAWA

The Lady Brave volleyball team lost 3-0 against Evangel on Tuesday in the opening round of the KCAC tournament. … The Lady Brave soccer team finished the season with a 5-9-5, 3-6-4 record. … The Brave men’s soccer team lost 5-0 against Oklahoma Wesleyan on Wednesday in the KCAC championship match. The Brave football team defeated Bethel 52-24 on Saturday.

SAINT MARY

The Lady Spire volleyball team lost 3-2 against Bethel on Tuesday in the opening round of the KCAC tournament. … The Lady Spire soccer team finished the season with a 7-6-6, 5-3-5 record. … The Spire men’s soccer team finished the season with a 10-8-0, 7-5-0 record. … The Spire football team lost 69-3 against Friends on Saturday.

SOUTWHESTERN

The Lady Moundbuilders volleyball team finished the season with a 7-18, 2-11 record. … The Lady Moundbuilders soccer team finished the season with a 5-9-4, 5-4-4 record. … The Moundbuilders men’s soccer team finished the season with a 10-8-0, 7-5-0 record. … The Moundbuilders football team defeated Kansas Wesleyan 59-28 on Saturday.

STERLING

The Lady Warrior volleyball team lost 3-0 against McPherson on Tuesday in the opening round of the KCAC tournament. … The Lady Warrior soccer team finished the season with a 3-14-1, 1-11-1 record. … The Warrior men’s soccer team finished the season with a 6-11-0, 3-10-0 record. … The Warrior football team lost 85-0 against McPherson on Saturday.

TABOR

The Lady Bluejay volleyball team finished the season with a 9-17, 5-8 record. … The Lady Bluejay soccer team finished the season with a 12-6-2, 7-4-2 record. … The Bluejay men’s soccer team finished the season with a 7-8-3, 5-5-2 record. … The Bluejay football team defeated Avila 32-7 on Saturday.

YORK

The Lady Panther volleyball team finished the season with a 11-22, 3-10 record. … The Lady Panther soccer team finished the season with a 4-12-2, 3-8-2 record. … The Panther men’s soccer team finished the season with a 12-5-3, 8-2-3 record. …

2025 KCAC Football Standings

Bissell Division

Overall KCAC

Kansas Wesleyan7 4 4 1

Ottawa 6 5 4 1

Saint Mary 3 8 3 2

Tabor 5 6 3 2

Sterling 1 10 1 4

Avila 1 10 0 5

Kessinger Division

Overall KCAC

Team W L W L

Friends 11 0 5 0

McPherson 9 2 4 1

Southwestern 8 3 2 3

Evangel 9 2 3 2

Bethany 3 8 1 4

Bethel 3 8 0 5

Saturday, November 15

Tabor 32, Avila 7

McPherson 85, Sterling 0

Southwestern 59, Kansas Wesleyan 28

Friends 69, Saint Mary 3

Ottawa 52, Bethel 24

Evangel 41, Bethany 10

2025 KCAC Women’s Soccer Standings

Overall KCAC

Team W L T W L T

Okla. Wesleyan 19 1 1 13 0 0

Friends 14 4 3 10 1 2

Kan. Wesleyan 13 5 2 10 2 1

Evangel 11 8 0 8 5 0

Tabor 12 6 2 7 4 2

Saint Mary 7 6 6 5 3 5

Southwestern 5 9 4 5 4 4

Bethel 4 10 3 4 7 2

Avila 5 7 5 3 4 6

Ottawa 4 9 5 3 6 4

York 4 12 2 3 8 2

McPherson 4 10 3 3 9 1

Bethany 1 14 1 1 12 0

Sterling 3 14 1 1 11 1

2025 KCAC Men’s Soccer Standings

Overall KCAC

W L T W L T

Okla. Wesleyan 17 0 3 12 0 1

Ottawa 12 3 6 9 0 5

Kan. Wesleyan 13 4 3 9 2 2

York 12 5 3 8 2 3

Southwestern 10 8 0 7 5 0

Tabor 7 8 3 5 5 2

Friends 4 11 3 4 6 3

Saint Mary 7 9 2 5 7 1

Evangel 9 5 5 4 4 5

McPherson 7 9 3 5 5 3

Bethel 3 12 3 2 8 3

Avilan 4 14 0 2 11 0

Sterling 6 11 0 3 10 0

Bethany 3 13 1 1 11 1

2025 KCAC Volleyball Standings

KCAC OVERALL

W L W L

McPherson 12 1 30 3

Okla. Wesleyan 11 2 25 3

Bethel 11 2 23 10

Evangel 10 2 29 6

Kan. Wesleyan 8 5 14 14

Saint Mary 7 6 21 11

Ottawa 7 6 10 14

Sterling 5 8 16 12

Tabor 5 8 9 17

Friends 4 9 17 11

Bethany 4 8 7 16

Southwestern 2 11 7 18

York 3 10 11 22

Avila 0 13 5 24