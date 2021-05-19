College Chaplain Removed After “Inappropriate Conduct”

The chaplain at a Kansas college has lost his position after he disclosed he engaged in “inappropriate conduct” with a female student.

According to Benedictine College, in April Fr. Simon Baker self-disclosed to St. Benedict’s Abbey leadership that he had engaged in inappropriate conduct with an adult, female student at the College.

Following his disclosure, the Abbey convened its internal review board to investigate. The review board determined that Fr. Simon displayed inappropriate affection and favoritism toward the woman. The board recommended that certain boundaries be placed on Fr. Simon, and that counseling and support be offered to the female involved.

This week, immediately after the Abbey learned that Fr. Simon was not complying with these boundaries, he was removed from ministry.

Since Fr. Simon’s removal, the College has received additional reports that he crossed physical and emotional boundaries in pastoral relationships with other adult women.