Collegiate Bull Sale Set

A Kansas Community College is preparing for its annual bull sale.

According to Colby Community College, their annual bull sale is scheduled for 1 p.m. on Friday, March 22, in the Beef Unit at the college farm east of Colby. A complimentary lunch will be served at noon.

A new event this year for producers is the “Bull Sale Seminar” the night before the sale on March 21 in the new Lon R. Frahm Agricultural Center on the CCC campus. Seminar topics are The Value of GrowSafe Systems, Breeding Soundness Exams: A Real Deal Breaker, and Economics of Reproduction. Presenters include beef production students, North Dakota State University Extension Agent Dr. Lacey Quail, and Kansas State University Extension Agent Dr. Sandy Johnson. Tours of the Frahm Ag Center and the renovated Stanley Carr Agricultural Center begin at 6 p.m., followed by a complimentary dinner and the seminar.

The sale features yearlings from 11 consignors as well as home-raised heifers. The six breeds represented are Angus, Balancer, Gelbvieh, Gelbvieh Percentage, Salers, and SimAngus.

Online bidders must be registered with DVAuction before the event begins.

For more information or to be added to the mailing list, contact Beef Program Director Adalaide Kline at (785) 460-5465 or [email protected].