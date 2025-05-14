Collecting Food For the Hungry

The annual Project Salina effort to gather food for the hungry is reaching its halfway point.

Project Salina is an annual food collection effort that has been going every year in Salina for over 30 years. Each May multiple businesses, churches, and other organizations unite in an effort to collect food for six agencies that serve meals, or distribute food, throughout the year. The agencies include:

Ashby House

Salina Rescue Mission

Emergency Aid Food Bank

Salina Salvation Army

Domestic Violence Association of Central Kansas

Salina Grace

Project Salina provides about 40% of the annual food needs for the agencies.

Project Salina began back in 1990. It started as an effort to help agencies that provide food when their need is the greatest, in the summer months. The agencies typically see a lot of donations during the holidays, but by the summer months their shelves are getting bare.

In that first year, 23 organizations organizations participated. The effort has grown over the years.

Meridian Media radio stations this year are collecting cereal. Station volunteers were at the Dillon’s grocery store on Cloud Street for a couple of hours Wednesday afternoon. Thanks to the generosity of radio listeners and grocery store shoppers , the stations collected over a hundred boxes of cold and hot cereal. A similar collection effort at the grocery store is planned next week on Wednesday, May 21st, from 4pm – 6pm.