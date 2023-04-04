Salina, KS

Cole Parker repeats as KCAC Men’s Track Field Athlete of the Week

KWU Athletics ReleaseApril 4, 2023

WICHITA – Kansas Wesleyan’s Cole Parker (SR/Corning, Calif.) has been named as the KCAC Men’s Track and Field Field Athlete of the Week as announced by the conference office on Monday. KCAC Players of the Week are selected for their performances from March 27-April 2 by a vote of conference sports information directors. All KCAC Player of the Week honors are presented by Equity Bank.

 

Parker put together an impressive performance over the weekend at the Friends Spring Open.

 

He placed in the Top 20 of all four events he participated in on the weekend, with a pair of event wins.

 

He placed 20th in the hammer throw, recording a best mark of 35.76m in the event.

 

He finished 15th in the discus with a best throw of 39.20m in the event.

 

He then picked up two event wins, winning the javelin by over three meters with a mark of 53.53m.

 

Parker also won the shot put, with a mark of 16.11m, setting a new KWU school record, and hitting the NAIA A Standard in the event, and currently is ranked fifth in the NAIA in the shot put.

 

This is the second straight week that Parker has earned KCAC Field Athlete of the Week honors.

 

KWU is back in action this weekend at the KT Woodman Classic, hosted by Wichita State University at Cessna Stadium in Wichita.

