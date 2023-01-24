Cole Parker named KCAC Indoor Track Field Athlete of the Week

Kansas Wesleyan’s Cole Parker (SR/Corning, Calif.) was named as the KCAC Indoor Track and Field Field-Athlete of the Week for his efforts for the Coyotes last week. The KCAC Player of the Week program is selected by conference sports information directors and is presented by Equity Bank.

In the shot put, Parker hit the NAIA “A” automatic qualifying mark, rebroke his school record, and won the event with a final toss of 16.03 meters at the Concordia Polar Dog Invite. Cole’s series of 15.15 m, 15.49 m, and 15.76 m also respectively broke his old school record. He also had a new personal best in the Weight Throw of 14.86 meters, which ranks him fourth in the KCAC.

The Indoor Track teams are back in action this weekend at the Herm Wilson Classic in Wichita.