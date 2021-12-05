Colder Weather on Horizon

After a final day of unseasonably mild weather to end the weekend, more seasonal cooler weather is on the way.

According to the National Weather Service, a warm day can be expected Sunday with the highest temperatures in Southeast Kansas. North Central Kansas will likely be a little cooler with more cloud cover and the cold front coming through earlier in the day.

It will get much colder Sunday night into Monday morning, with temperatures dipping into the lower 20s. Monday’s high will be in the upper 30s.

Winds will be breezy making the colder air feel much colder. Brisk north winds will create very cold wind chills Monday morning. Wind chills will approach potentially dangerous levels. Make sure you have an emergency cold weather kit in your car if traveling.

_ _ _

Photo by Andrew Ridley via Unsplash