Cold Weather Rule Begins Monday

A rule that prevents utilities from disconnecting Kansas customers during extreme cold takes effect when November arrives.

The cold weather rule is enforced by the Kansas Corporation Commission and runs from Monday November 1st through March 31st.

The rule bars utilities from disconnecting electric or natural gas service for non payment when temperatures of 35 or lower are forecast for the following 24 hours.

Utility companies must offer customers a 12 month payment plan to maintain or re-establish service.

Shutoffs must be announced 24 hours in advance, and may be carried out only if the temperature is expected to top 35 degrees for 48 hours.

Any residential customer with a past due balance will qualify for payment arrangements under the Rule. However, it is the customer’s responsibility to contact the gas or electric company to make those arrangements.

The Cold Weather Rule applies only to residential customers of electric and natural gas utility companies under the KCC’s jurisdiction. More information about the Cold Weather Rule may be found at http://kcc.ks.gov/pi/cwr_english.htm.