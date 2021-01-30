Cold War Kansas Presentation Planned

The Smoky Hill Museum is planning a presentation on the Cod War.

According to the museum, during the 1950s, the Cold War grew more dangerous, and that danger spilled over into the 1960s.

Join Landry Brewer as he takes us on a journey to underground missile silos and fallout shelters. He’ll discuss how Kansas played an outsized role in the Cold War and featured prominently in nuclear deterrence and national defense.

He’ll also share about Salina’s involvement in and response to the Cold War during the conflict’s most dangerous years.

Brewer is the author of Cold War Kansas, available in the Museum Store, and the Bernhardt Assistant Professor of History at Southwestern Oklahoma State University.

Enjoy this free Zoom presentation from the comfort of your own home on Thursday, February 4, 5:30-6:30p. This presentation will also be on Facebook Live, but we are unable to take questions on that platform. This presentation is online only. The Museum and store will be closed. To attend the Zoom presentation, send your email to [email protected] to reserve your place.

Call the Museum store to find out how to buy his book. Some will be signed.