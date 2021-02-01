Cold War in Kansas at Smoky Hill Museum

Explore the 1950s and 1960s, as well as the Cold War’s impact on the state of Kansas at the Smoky Hill Museum this week.

The Smoky Hill Museum is hosting a free Zoom presentation on Thursday, Feb. 4, at 5:30 p.m. The discussion will center around the Cold War and how Kansas played its role.

Author of “Cold War Kansas,” Landry Brewer, will discuss fallout shelters, underground missle silos and Kansas’ role in nuclear deterrence and national defense. Also learn about Salina’s involvement during the conflict’s most dangerous years.

Brewer is an assistant professor of history at Oklahoma State University.

To request the link, email: [email protected] .

Also, mark your calendars for the Smoky Hill Museum’s March event: “Etzanoa Part 2: What We’ve Learned” by presenter, Sandy Randel, Director of the Etzanoa Project. This will be presented on March 4 at 5:30 p.m.