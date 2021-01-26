Salina, KS

Cold Shooting Dooms Cowgirls in 49-18 Loss to Southeast of Saline

Trent SanchezJanuary 26, 2021

The Abilene Cowgirls hosted the Southeast of Saline Lady Trojans tonight in a makeup game from December 15.  Abilene was originally scheduled to host the Concordia Lady Panthers, but they did not have school Tuesday.  Abilene struggled shooting the basketball all night and fell 49-18.  The Cowgirls were 6-40 from the floor in the loss for 15% shooting.

Abilene has struggled early in games this season and Tuesday was no different.  The Cowgirls fell behind 14-3 at the end of the first quarter and trailed 19-4 at halftime.  Abilene was just 1-17, from the floor, in the first half.

In the second half, the Cowgirls trimmed the deficit to 10 points with 5:47 to play in the third quarter, after 5 straight points from Abi Lillard.  Southeast of Saline countered with a 7-0 run to push the lead back up to 17 points and took a 28-14 lead into the final quarter.

The Lady Trojans pulled away in the fourth quarter and scored the final 11 points of the game.  The 31 point margin at the end of the game was their largest lead of the game.

The Lady Trojans improved to 7-5 with the victory and now have won four of their last five games.  They are a team with no Seniors on their roster and are continuing to improve.  They  got a career night from 5’7” Junior, Alaina Yianakopulas.  She finished with a career high 22 points to lead all scorers.  She entered the game averaging only 4.6 points per game.  The Lady Trojans also got double figures from Junior, Karsyn Schlesenser, who finished with 13 points.

Abilene fell to 2-8 with the loss.  The Cowgirls were led by Abi Lillard, who scored 12 points in the loss.  Abilene will travel to #9 TMP, Hays on Friday.  The Cowboys will be out of quarantine and be able to play for the first time since January 18.  Southeast of Saline will host Ellsworth on Friday.

 

 

