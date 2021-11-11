Cold Air Bringing Hard Freeze

The coldest temperatures so far and first hard freeze of the season are anticipated to begin the weekend.

According to the National Weather Service, a hard freeze is expected for Saturday morning. Some of the coldest temperatures of the season are expected with low temperatures of 25 to 29.

A widespread frost is expected.

Freeze occurs when the temperature drops to 32°-or-lower. A freeze will result in significant damage to many unprotected plants, especially if the temperature remains at-or-below freezing for several hours.

Hard freeze occurs when the temperature reaches 28°-or-lower for at least a few hours. It usually means that many types of plants and most seasonal vegetation will be destroyed.