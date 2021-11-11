Salina, KS

Cold Air Bringing Hard Freeze

Todd PittengerNovember 11, 2021

The coldest temperatures so far and first hard freeze of the season are anticipated to begin the weekend.

According to the National Weather Service, a hard freeze is expected for Saturday morning. Some of the coldest temperatures of the season are expected with low temperatures of 25 to 29.

A widespread frost is expected.

Freeze occurs when the temperature drops to 32°-or-lower. A freeze will result in significant damage to many unprotected plants, especially if the temperature remains at-or-below freezing for several hours.

Hard freeze occurs when the temperature reaches 28°-or-lower for at least a few hours. It usually means that many types of plants and most seasonal vegetation will be destroyed.

 

 

 

 

