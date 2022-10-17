Salina, KS

Cold Air Bringing Hard Freeze

Todd PittengerOctober 17, 2022

The coldest temperatures so far and first hard freeze of the season are anticipated to begin the week.

According to the National Weather Service, a hard freeze is expected both Monday night and Tuesday night. Some of the coldest temperatures of the season are expected with low temperatures of 20 to 25.

A widespread frost is expected.

Freeze occurs when the temperature drops to 32°-or-lower. A freeze will result in significant damage to many unprotected plants, especially if the temperature remains at-or-below freezing for several hours.

Hard freeze occurs when the temperature reaches 28°-or-lower for at least a few hours. It usually means that many types of plants and most seasonal vegetation will be destroyed.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

Cold Air Bringing Hard Freeze

The coldest temperatures so far and first hard freeze of the season are anticipated to begin the wee...

October 17, 2022 Comments

