Colby Controls Vikings in District Kickoff Game

Don BengtsonSeptember 25, 2020

The 3-0 Colby Eagles traveled to Smoky Valley on Friday night and jumped on the Vikings early and never looked back.

Colby put up their first score in the first quarter at the 5:27 mark on a 12 yard run by Colin Carroll run to go up 6-0. Both teams struggled to find the end zone in the quarter although Colby came as close as the 2 yard line before the Vikings shut down the drive on two big defensive plays to remain down by just six at the half.

In the second half, following a shanked punt by the Vikings, the Eagles went two plays and scored on a 24 yard Zane Betz touchdown run to go up 12-0. Colby was able to add one more score at the 5:03 mark of the third quarter on a Hagan Booi 15 yard run to wrap up the victory 18-0.

Colby was put up 279 yards of total offense on 56 plays while Smoky Valley gained 16o yards on 52 plays.

Haven Lysell-Stewart led the Vikings defense with 13 tackles on the night.

The Vikings fall to 1-3 on the season and 0-1 in district play. Smoky Valley will travel to Goodland next Friday for their next district contest.

