Colby Community College is planning a bull sale.

According to the school, the online bull production sale will be a three-day bidding event, from 8 a.m. on April 6 and closing at 7 p.m. on April 8.

Bidders must register before the auction begins.

The sale is hosted by DV Auction and features bulls from seven consignors representing the best in the breeds of Angus, SimAngus, Red Angus, Gelbvieh, Balancer, and Salers.

The catalog and videos are available at www.dvauction.com/events/118552.