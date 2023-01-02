Colbert Lands on Weekly Honor Roll for Second Straight Week

WICHITA, Kan. – Senior forward Trajata Colbert was named to the American Athletic Conference Weekly Honor Roll for the second consecutive week, it was announced Monday afternoon.

The Rochelle, Ga., native averaged 17.0 points, 6.5 rebounds and 2.0 steals, while shooting 66.7 percent (12-for-18) from the field in two wins last week. She opened the week with a 10-point, 5-rebound outing in Wichita State’s huge win over South Carolina State. Her best game as a Shocker came in the conference opener vs. Cincinnati when she poured in a career-high 24 points on 9-of-16 from the floor and added eight rebounds and a pair of steals.

Colbert and the Shockers continue league play Wednesday night at Tulsa, before hosting the preseason favorites, South Florida, on Saturday in Charles Koch Arena.

Players of the Week

Aleah Nelson, Gr., G, Temple

Freshman of the Week

Amiya Joyner, Fr., F, East Carolina

Honor Roll

Tatyana Hill, Gr., F, Houston

Elena Tsineke, Sr., G, South Florida

Chantae Embry, So., F, SMU

Anijah Grant, R-Jr., Tulane

Trajata Colbert, Sr., F, Wichita State