Colbert Lands on Weekly Honor Roll for Second Straight Week

WICHITA, Kan. – Senior forward Trajata Colbert was named to the American Athletic Conference Weekly Honor Roll for the second consecutive week, it was announced Monday afternoon.
The Rochelle, Ga., native averaged 17.0 points, 6.5 rebounds and 2.0 steals, while shooting 66.7 percent (12-for-18) from the field in two wins last week. She opened the week with a 10-point, 5-rebound outing in Wichita State’s huge win over South Carolina State. Her best game as a Shocker came in the conference opener vs. Cincinnati when she poured in a career-high 24 points on 9-of-16 from the floor and added eight rebounds and a pair of steals.
Colbert and the Shockers continue league play Wednesday night at Tulsa, before hosting the preseason favorites, South Florida, on Saturday in Charles Koch Arena.
Players of the Week
Aleah Nelson, Gr., G, Temple
Freshman of the Week
Amiya Joyner, Fr., F, East Carolina
Honor Roll
Tatyana Hill, Gr., F, Houston
Elena Tsineke, Sr., G, South Florida
Chantae Embry, So., F, SMU
Anijah Grant, R-Jr., Tulane
Trajata Colbert, Sr., F, Wichita State