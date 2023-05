The Saline County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a residential burglary at a property northwest of Salina.

Authorities say sometime between May 5 and May 13, someone forced a door open on a home in the 7000 block of W. Colt Road and removed numerous items including a coin and bill collection worth over $1,000.

A 1940’s era china set with over 150 pieces and a canoe.

Loss and damage is listed at over $1,200.