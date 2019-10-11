Coffeyville Puts Away Abilene in the 4th Quarter in 28-12 Victory

The Abilene Cowboys fell to 0-6 for the first time since 1999 with a 28-12 loss to Coffeyville on Senior Recognition Night in Abilene. The Golden Tornado collected just their second victory of the season in the win over the Cowboys.

Coffeyville scored on the opening possession of the game on a 1 yard run by Quarterback Aaron Rutherford to take a 7-0 lead with 9:05 to play in the first quarter. It looked like the Golden Tornado was going to increase their lead on their second possession but Kade Funston pressured Rutherford and Robbie Keener intercepted his pass at the Cowboy 22 yard line. The Abilene offense, which has struggled this season, drove the ball to the Coffeyville 40 yard line but would turn over the football on downs. Matter of fact, Abilene turned over the ball three straight possession on downs in Coffeyville territory. The Cowboys finally broke through late in the first half on a trick play. Jayshaun Jones took the snap at quarterback and tossed it to Jackson Randles, who would pass it back to Jones for a 7 yard touchdown pass play with just 31 seconds left in the half.

In the second half, Abilene fumbled at their own 5 yard line and the Golden Tornado would score four plays later on a Seth Bromley 1 yard run. He would also add the two-point conversion to increase the lead to 15-6 with 8:38 to play in the 3rd quarter. The Cowboys would get a big special teams play from Kaleb Becker to set up their next score. He blocked a punt which gave Abilene the ball at the Coffeyville 9 yard line. Two plays later Keaton Hocker would score his first touchdown of the season on a 9 yard run. That pulled the Cowboys within 15-12 with 1:43 to play in the 3rd quarter.

The final quarter belonged to Coffeyville. The Golden Tornado turned to their passing game on their next possession. Rutherford connected with Tyrone Johnson on a 24 yard pass play to extend the lead to 21-12 with 11:51 left in the game. Rutherford would then put the game away with a 22 yard touchdown run on 4th and 2 with 4:34 left in the contest.

Coffeyville improved to 2-4 on the season and finished with unofficially 282 yards of offense in the game. They will travel to Chanute next Friday for a Southeast Kansas League matchup. Abilene totaled unofficially 220 yard of offense in the game and were lead by Chrisxavier Cease, who finished with 4 catches for 112 yards. Robbie Keener, helped lead the defense, he had an interception and fumble recovery. They were named the First National Bank of Hope Offensive and Defensive Players of the Game respectively. Abilene will travel to Augusta next Friday night to face the Orioles.