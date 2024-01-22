Coffee Shop to Open in Hospital

A new coffee shop is opening this week inside Salina Regional Health Center.

According to the hospital, patients, guests, and employees of the hospital will be able to enjoy a new coffee experience with the opening of Coffee Corner on Thursday, located in the hospital lobby.

Talk of offering a coffee shop began about a year ago after it was noticed that larger hospitals offered these types of small coffee shops as a benefit to guests and employees. A partnership was created with Mokas to help the hospital build out the coffee shop. Coffee Corner will be run and managed by the hospital; however, it will use the Mokas coffee brand and ingredients.

Brenda Cox, vice president of human resources for the hospital, said that employees are extremely excited for the coffee shop to open.

“As part of Salina Regional Health Center’s strategy to take care of our employees so they can care for others, we are so excited to announce the opening of our new coffee shop. We are so grateful for the collaboration that Mokas provided in helping us achieve our goal and we will proudly be serving the exceptional Mokas freshly brewed coffee brand. The Coffee Corner’s vision is to connect with and nurture the human spirit with every cup of coffee we serve to employees, patients and visitors,” Cox said.

“We are extremely pleased to partner with Salina Regional Health Center to provide its staff, patients and guests with extraordinary beverages at Coffee Corner,” said Jason Ingermanson, president and CEO of JRI Hospitality, which owns and operates the Mokas brand.

“We are proud to be a good partner in the communities we serve and are looking forward to a long and successful working relationship with Salina Regional Health Center.”

Coffee Corner will officially open Thursday with days and hours adjusting over time. Offerings will include a variety of specialty drinks including lattes, frappes, smoothies, refreshers, cold brew and energy drinks.

Christina Fowler, coffee shop manager, is a certified barista and trainer who comes with previous coffee shop management experience. Fowler has done a fantastic job of helping SRHC push this project forward and will oversee its operations.

_ _ _

Photo via Salina Regional Health Center