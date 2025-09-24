Co-Responders: Finding Calm in Crisis

For over two years now – mental health professionals have joined police officers, deputies and first responders around Salina to help de-escalate crisis situations.

Esther Kency, Crisis Services Director at Central Kansas Mental Health Center tells KSAL News that bringing calm to the situation is just the beginning of the co-responder’s mission.

Kency added the team can help connect people to longer-term services as well.

https://www.ksal.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/09/Kency-2.mp3

According to the organization co-responders have supported individuals with a wide range of needs, not just mental health. People have received help with VA assistance, shelter, food, and clothing. In just two years, the program has impacted over 1,000 individuals.

Central Kansas Mental Health Center serves as the local mental health authority for five counties in central Kansas: Saline, Dickinson, Ellsworth, Ottawa, and Lincoln.