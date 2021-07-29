Salina, KS

Cloud County Jail Investigation Arrests

Todd PittengerJuly 29, 2021

A couple of Cloud County Jail firmer employees have been arrested.

According to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, on Wednesday, July 28, at approximately 8:35 a.m., Amber Lindberg, 40, of Concordia, was arrested at 212 N. Concord in Minneapolis, Kansas. She was arrested for theft, misuse of public funds, official misconduct, making false information, conspiracy to commit theft, conspiracy to commit official misconduct, conspiracy to commit misuse of public funds, and conspiracy to commit destroying a written instrument. Lindberg was the Cloud County jail administrator in June 2019 when the KBI initiated the investigation. Following her arrest, Lindberg was booked into the Saline County Jail.

Joyce Jasper, 62, of Concordia, was arrested for theft at 11th and State St. in Concordia. The arrest occurred at 8:40 a.m. on Wednesday. Jasper is Lindberg’s mother. She was booked into the Cloud County Jail.

The investigation is ongoing. Additional arrests are expected.

The Lincoln County Attorney was appointed as the special prosecutor and is expected to prosecute the case.

