Cloud County Community College President Resigns

The President of Cloud County Community College is resigning, after just over a month on the job.

According to the school, the Cloud County Community College Board of Trustees accepted the resignation of college president Dr. Mark Smith at a special meeting Wednesday morning. Smith had been president since Feb. 1.

“I am deeply saddened that I have had to make the painful decision to respectfully resign as president of Cloud County Community College and return to Temple, Texas, due to some unforeseen personal family and medical concerns that have arisen,” Smith said in an email to employees.

His last day at Cloud will be Friday, April 13.

“I want to thank the Board for providing me the very high honor to serve as the president of Cloud,” Smith said. “I am truly humbled how the Cloud team openly welcomed me and made my transition to Concordia so smooth. My time here has been more rewarding than I ever envisioned. In my short time here, you have helped me grow professionally and personally.”

The board of trustees is exploring all options to find the next president of Cloud County Community College.

“It’s with deep regret that we accept Dr. Smith’s resignation,” said CCCC board chair Greg Askren. “The college will move on. Family comes first, and we absolutely understand that he needs to be back in Temple with his family.”

Smith said he has greatly enjoyed his time at Cloud County and in Concordia.

“The city of Concordia and surrounding communities are truly blessed to have Cloud County Community College within their community,” he said. “It is very clear each of you are very passionate about serving the learners and all work tirelessly to help each of them fulfill their educational aspirations. Cloud has an amazing leadership team that will continue to lead the college to bigger and better things.”

Smith had been the institution’s seventh president.