Salina, KS

Now: 60 °

Currently: Clouds

Hi: 64 ° | Lo: 50 °

Closed Salina Business Burglarized, Substantial Damage

KSAL StaffMarch 21, 2022

A closed-down Salina business was broken into over the course of the past month, and almost anything of value was destroyed.

Police Capt. Gary Hanus tells KSAL News that on Friday, officers were alerted to a business burglary at 1634 Sunflower Road, the old location of Jumpin’ Joes Family Fun Center.

Hanus said it is unknown how the suspect(s) entered the building, but the property sustained damage in excess of $50,000. Everything from the furniture to the carpet to the games were damaged or stolen in one way or another. Police are working on obtaining video surveillance footage.

It is believed the burglary happened between Feb. 15 and March 18.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

Latest Stories

Kansas News

Closed Salina Business Burglarized,...

A closed-down Salina business was broken into over the course of the past month, and almost anything...

March 21, 2022 Comments

Third Arrest Made in Drive-By Air G...

Kansas News

March 21, 2022

Fair Housing Seminar Planned in Sal...

Kansas News

March 21, 2022

Truck Crashes During Pursuit

Top News

March 21, 2022


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Closed Salina Business Bu...
March 21, 2022Comments
Third Arrest Made in Driv...
March 21, 2022Comments
Fair Housing Seminar Plan...
March 21, 2022Comments
Eisenhower Boyhood Home T...
March 20, 2022Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2022 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices