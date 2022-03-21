Closed Salina Business Burglarized, Substantial Damage

A closed-down Salina business was broken into over the course of the past month, and almost anything of value was destroyed.

Police Capt. Gary Hanus tells KSAL News that on Friday, officers were alerted to a business burglary at 1634 Sunflower Road, the old location of Jumpin’ Joes Family Fun Center.

Hanus said it is unknown how the suspect(s) entered the building, but the property sustained damage in excess of $50,000. Everything from the furniture to the carpet to the games were damaged or stolen in one way or another. Police are working on obtaining video surveillance footage.

It is believed the burglary happened between Feb. 15 and March 18.