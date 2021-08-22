Salina, KS

Now: 77 °

Currently: Clear

Hi: 97 ° | Lo: 64 °

Clinic Welcomes New Doctor

Todd PittengerAugust 22, 2021

A Salina medical clinic is welcoming a new doctor.

Mowery Clinic welcomes Dr. Andrew Westbrook, Family Medicine and Sports Medicine. Dr. Westbrook joins Drs. William Buck, Cierra Johnson, and Andrew Ross at Mowery Clinic Family Medicine.

“I enjoy building relationships with my patients in order to provide guidance and support during all of life’s peaks and valleys. I look forward to getting to know them and their families, on a
personal level, to give them the best individualized care possible,” said Dr. Westbrook.

Dr. Westbrook completed his medical degree at Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences in Kansas City, MO. He completed family medicine residency and sports medicine
fellowship at the University of Kansas School of Medicine Via Christi in Wichita, KS.

Dr. Westbrook’s areas of special interest include primary care, adolescent care, sports medicine, sports-related injuries, concussion management, fracture management, joint injections,
ultrasound guided diagnostics and therapeutics, chronic disease management, comprehensive preventative medicine, headache management, anxiety, and depression.

Dr. Westbrook is currently accepting new patients. For more information or to learn more about Dr. Westbrook and Mowery Clinic, call (785) 827-7261 or visit MoweryClinic.com.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

Top News

Salina Veteran to Receive “Dr...

A 96-year-old Salina World War II veteran will take off on a "Dream Flight" later this week. Bob Coo...

August 22, 2021 Comments

Clinic Welcomes New Doctor

Kansas News

August 22, 2021

California Fugitive Caught in NW Ka...

Top News

August 22, 2021

8th Medallion Clue Released

Kansas News

August 22, 2021


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Clinic Welcomes New Docto...
August 22, 2021Comments
8th Medallion Clue Releas...
August 22, 2021Comments
Beverly Man Hurt in Motor...
August 21, 2021Comments
Suspect Shot in Head
August 21, 2021Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2021 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices