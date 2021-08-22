Clinic Welcomes New Doctor

A Salina medical clinic is welcoming a new doctor.

Mowery Clinic welcomes Dr. Andrew Westbrook, Family Medicine and Sports Medicine. Dr. Westbrook joins Drs. William Buck, Cierra Johnson, and Andrew Ross at Mowery Clinic Family Medicine.

“I enjoy building relationships with my patients in order to provide guidance and support during all of life’s peaks and valleys. I look forward to getting to know them and their families, on a

personal level, to give them the best individualized care possible,” said Dr. Westbrook.

Dr. Westbrook completed his medical degree at Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences in Kansas City, MO. He completed family medicine residency and sports medicine

fellowship at the University of Kansas School of Medicine Via Christi in Wichita, KS.

Dr. Westbrook’s areas of special interest include primary care, adolescent care, sports medicine, sports-related injuries, concussion management, fracture management, joint injections,

ultrasound guided diagnostics and therapeutics, chronic disease management, comprehensive preventative medicine, headache management, anxiety, and depression.

Dr. Westbrook is currently accepting new patients. For more information or to learn more about Dr. Westbrook and Mowery Clinic, call (785) 827-7261 or visit MoweryClinic.com.