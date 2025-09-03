Clinic Expansion Project Progressing

An expansion of an area medical clinic is moving forward.

According to information from the Clay County Medical Center, the Riley Family Physicians expansion project is moving forward as construction shifts into the next phase. Last week, crews poured new concrete for the building slab and parking area, and this week framing of the structure will begin. Additional progress will include the installation of a temporary propane tank, minor demolition work, and the placement of hollow metal door frames.

“We are thrilled to see the expansion at Riley Family Physicians quickly becoming a reality,” said Bryce Dolan, Clay County Hospital Foundation Director. “With the concrete now poured, going vertical marks a major milestone in this project.”

The Clay County Hospital Foundation is playing a key role in supporting this expansion, having already raised over one-third of its $75,000 fundraising goal. Community contributions will directly

enhance patient care by helping furnish and equip the new spaces. As part of the fundraising campaign, the Foundation is offering naming opportunities for several rooms and offices within the expanded clinic. Donors interested in leaving a lasting legacy are encouraged to reach out for more information.

“This project represents more than just bricks and mortar,” Dolan added. “It’s about ensuring that Riley and the surrounding communities continue to have access to high-quality, convenient

healthcare close to home.”

For more information about naming opportunities or to support the campaign, contact the Clay County Hospital Foundation at [email protected] or call 785-632-2489.