The Clifton-Clyde Eagles took down the Ell-Saline Cardinals on Friday night, 50-0.

The loss improves Clifton-Clyde’s record to 5-1, while Ell-Saline drops to 4-2 on the season.

The Cardinals were playing short-handed, missing a handful of starters due to numerous injuries. Ell-Saline will be back at home next week for a Thursday night contest, hosting Washington County in district play. The game will air on FM 104.9 and at KSAL.com.

Check back shortly for a full stat recap of this game.