Click It or Ticket Enforcement Campaign Completed

Saline County Sheriff Deputies stayed busy over the recent Memorial Day Weekend keeping roads and highways across the state safe.

According to the agency, during the Click It or Ticket Campaign deputies conducted overtime saturation patrols to aggressively enforce Kansas occupant restraint, texting, impaired driving, and other traffic laws.

During the campaign, officers wrote 234 safety belt citations, 6 child restraint citations, 27 other citations, and 7 arrests. 256 vehicle stops were made during the campaign.

Sheriff Roger Soldan said, “We are here to enforce Kansas Traffic Laws and ultimately, to decrease unsafe driving behavior. If you were stopped, we hope you learned from the experience. If so, we have made the roads a little safer for you and those you share the road with. We will continue to do that because, while the 2021 Click It or Ticket campaign may be over, traffic enforcement never is.”

This Click It or Ticket enforcement was supported by a grant with the Kansas Department of Transportation.