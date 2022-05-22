“Click It or Ticket” Effort Underway

Extra officers are now on patrol across Kansas specifically looking for drivers who are not buckled, and of course still enforcing all other laws. The “Click It or Ticket” effort leading up to Memorial Day began Sunday.

The Saline County Sheriff’s Office says to just make it click. The instant you buckle up before driving or riding in the front seat of a car or truck, you cut your risk of a fatal injury in a crash nearly in half. That’s a massive return on the investment of putting on a seatbelt.

Being buckled up during a crash helps keep you safe and secure inside your vehicle, as being ejected from a vehicle is almost always deadly. Additionally, your vehicle’s other safety features, particularly air bags, can’t work as effectively if you’re not buckled up – they are designed to work together.

Beginning on May 22nd, and continuing through June 4, travelers can expect increased police presence on Saline County roadways as the Saline County Sheriff’s Office joins 160 other law enforcement agencies in vigorously enforcing Kansas occupant restraint and other traffic laws as part of the 2022 Kansas Click It or Ticket campaign.

Here is the aim of the Click It or Ticker campaign: to drastically reduce the number of preventable deaths and injuries that occur when unbelted drivers and passengers are involved in traffic crashes.

During Click It or Ticket, drivers will be met with extra enforcement of both the Kansas Safety Belt Use Act and the Kansas Child Passenger Safety Act. These statutes require that all vehicle occupants must be appropriately restrained.

According to Sheriff Roger Soldan, “First, I want to thank the drivers that take their safety seriously and buckle up every trip. I also want people to know that in the interest of saving lives, day or night, the Saline County Sheriff’s Office is committed to vigorously ticketing violators of adult seat belt and child safety laws, as well as other traffic infractions, which make the need for occupant restraint so necessary.”