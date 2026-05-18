Click It or Ticket Effort Begins Monday

The “Click It or Ticket” effort leading up to Memorial Day begins Monday.

Extra officers will be on patrol across Kansas specifically looking for drivers who are not buckled, and of course still enforcing all other laws. Law enforcement agencies around the state are preparing to mobilize in the days leading up to Memorial Day weekend.

According to the Salina Police Department, the national high-visibility seat belt enforcement effort runs May 18-31.

“Seat belt use should be an automatic habit for drivers and passengers alike,” said Sgt Gawith. “During the Click It or Ticket campaign, we’ll be working with our fellow law enforcement officers across local and state lines to ensure the message gets out to drivers and passengers. Not buckling up could mean a ticket, or worse, risking a life.”

In 2024, there were 9,758 unbuckled passenger vehicle occupants killed in traffic crashes. The national seat belt use rate in 2024 was 91.2%, which is good – but it can be better. The other 8.8% still need to be reminded that seat belts save lives. Participating law enforcement agencies will be taking a no-excuses approach to seat belt law enforcement, writing citations day and night.

One of the focuses of the Click It or Ticket seat belt campaign is nighttime enforcement. NHTSA data shows a higher number of unrestrained occupant fatalities happen at night (56% between the hours of 6 p.m. and 5:59 a.m.). Of the males killed in crashes in 2023, more than half (53%) were unrestrained. For females killed in crashes, 41% were not buckled up.

Buckle Up the Right Way

Place the shoulder belt across the middle of the chest and away from the neck.

Lay the lap belt across the hips and not the stomach.

NEVER place the seat belt behind the back or under arms.

“We are asking friends and family to remind each other to buckle up in the front and back seats and to consider changing their habits if they don’t,” said Sgt Gawith “Seat belts save lives, and everyone front seat and back, child and adult – needs to remember to buckle up.”