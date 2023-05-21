Click It or Ticket Effort Begins

Extra officers will be on patrol across Kansas specifically looking for drivers who are not buckled, and of course still enforcing all other laws. The “Click It or Ticket” effort leading up to Memorial Day begins Monday.

According to the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, seat belts have been proven to be one of the best ways to save your life in a crash, no matter what make of vehicle you drive. It’s a fact. Yet, many still don’t buckle up. Worse still, not wearing a seat belt is a habit that will pass on to your children and teens who, in turn, will think it is safe to not buckle up.

The Click It or Ticket campaign focuses on safety education, strong laws, and law enforcement support to save lives.

Remember these dates: May 22 – June 4, 2023

During Click It or Ticket, drivers will be met with extra enforcement of both the Kansas Safety Belt Use Act and the Kansas Child Passenger Safety Act. These statutes require that all vehicle occupants must be appropriately restrained.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan said, “First, I want to thank the drivers that take their safety seriously and buckle up every trip. I also want people to know that in the interest of saving lives, day or night, the Saline County Sheriff’s Office is committed to vigorously ticketing violators of adult seat belt and child safety laws, as well as other traffic infractions, which make the need for occupant restraint so necessary.”