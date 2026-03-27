Clerk Ripped-Off With Quick-Change Scheme

A clerk at a Salina convenience store was ripped off in a quick-change scheme.

According to Salina Police, at 10:10 Wednesday night three people, including two males and one female, entered the 24/7 Store at 671 Westport and initiated the scheme.

The group remained in the store for approximately 30 minutes. During that time, the two males approached the clerk and asked if he could give them change for a quantity of $1.00 bills. Both males then proceeded to count out bills, lay them on the counter, and then remove them quickly and in a confusing fashion. The individuals were given change and then left the store.

At the end of the night the clerk counted the till and found they were $100 short.

The suspects are described as two black males and a black female all being in their late teens to early twenties. One male was wearing black sweatpants and sweatshirt; the other male was wearing either gray jeans or sweats and a cream-colored hoodie and the female was wearing a red or dark pink jacket and black sweatpants.

Video surveillance of the scheme was obtained by officers and identification of the suspects is under investigation now.