Clean Water Saline County Grant Program Approved

Todd PittengerOctober 4, 2021

Saline County will soon begin accepting grant applications to allocate $500,000 in water and wastewater infrastructure funding.

Back on Tuesday, September 28th, county commissioners approved a program for expenditure of the $500,000 in water and wastewater infrastructure funding allocated through the County’s American Rescue Plan Act Framework.

According to the county, this program calls for accepting applications from local cities, water districts, and other water/wastewater providers for grants of up to $50,000 per recipient.

The grant guide has been posted to the County’s ARPA Webpage (look under Documents).

A grant workshop for interested parties will be conducted on October 15. If you wish to attend, the Zoom information is also available on the Saline County ARPA Webpage (look under Events).

The grant application form will be posted on October 22, with applications due back to the County by November 29.

_ _ _

Saline County ARPA Webpage

