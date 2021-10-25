Clean Water Grant Applications Being Accepted

Applications are now being accepted for water and wastewater grants, as part of the $500,000 set aside for clean water infrastructure under the American Rescue Plan Act framework adopted by the Saline County Commission.

According to the County these grants in amounts up to $50,000 each are intended to help local water and wastewater systems address needed improvements in communities throughout the County.

Prospective applicants are encouraged to review the Grant Guide, watch the informational webinar, and download the grant application. Completed applications are being accepted via email at [email protected] until 4:30 p.m. on Monday, November 29, 2021. Applications will be reviewed by a committee and forwarded to the Board of County Commissioners with a recommendation on funding. Successful applicants will be required to enter into a grant agreement with the County.

The Clean Water Saline County grant program is the first grant program in the County’s allocation of over $10.5 million in federal funds. Information on future funding opportunities will be announced as programs are developed. For an overview of the programs, check the County’s ARPA Framework.