Clay Center outguns Vikings 44-30

KSAL StaffOctober 4, 2019

Clay Center used the big play to defeat Smoky Valley on homecoming in Lindsborg 44-30. The Vikings opened the scoring in the first quarter after an early fumble by Clay Center, with a 7 yard run by Raleigh Wilson. The 2-point PAT pass was good to Haven Lysell-Stewart. The Vikings were then driving for another score in the midst of a 72 yard drive but fumbled the opening play of the second quarter at the Clay Center 1 yard line. Clay Center responded with a 6 play 99 yard drive in 2:29 to swing the momentum in their favor culminating in a 13 yard Jake Ferguson run with the 2 point PAT successful to make it 8-8. Smoky Valley responded with their own 5 yard pass to Wilson to go up 14-8 while Clay Center countered with a drive of their own to tie the game 14-14 on a Blake Frederick 23 yard touchdown run. The Vikings then attempted a fake punt on their next possession but came up 2 yards shy leading to a 2 play 34 yard drive with a Cooper Glavan to Lane Mussleman 16 yard touchdown to go up 20-14 at the half. Clay Center continued their torrid pace with a Jake Ferguson 57 yard touchdown run in the third to go up 28-14. The Vikings responded with their own Trey Kennedy 7 yard touchdown run to cut the game to 28-22. Blake Frederick then scored from 37 yards out to put Clay Center back up by 14 points. Again Smoky Valley countered with a 4 yard Kennedy score and the lead was back to 6 points. The Vikings failed to get a final stop and Clay Center added one more Logan Mullin three yard run to cap an amazing shootout in Lindsborg as the Tigers win 44-30. The Vikings were led in rushing by Trey Kennedy who had 132 yards on 29 carries while Jake Lucas was 9-12 passing the ball for 133 yards and 1 TD. The Vikings will be in Chapman next week to take on the Irish on Friday.

