Clay Center Meat Processor Destroyed by Fire

A business in Clay Center was destroyed by a fire late Tuesday into early Wednesday.

WIBW TV reports first responders were called to the Cay Center Locker meat processing plant at around 11:30 Tuesday night.

Firefighters were able to keep the fire from spreading to nearby businesses, but the meat processing facility is a total loss.

Clay Center Locker is owned by Brad and Lisa Dieckman. According to company information data base Buzzfile, the organization has been operating for over 30 years. It is estimated to generate $1.7 million in annual revenues, and employs approximately 20 people.

Senator Jerry Moran said via social media he has been in contact with the owners to offer assistance. The Senaor said he was relieved to hear there were no injuries.