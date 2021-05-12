Clay Center Man Killed in Crash

A Clay Center man was killed in a two-vehicle crash in rural Dickinson county late Tuesday afternoon.
According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, an International truck was stopped on a rural road. As the truck turned onto K 15 Highway it was hit in the driver’s side by a car.
The driver of the car, 45-year-old Galen Carpenter from Clay Center, was killed in the crash. No one in the truck was hurt.
The crash happened at 4:30 Tuesday afternoon on K 15 Highway, 21 miles south of Clay Center in Dickinson county.