Clay Center Man Injured in Snowy Saline County Crash

A Clay Center man was injured in a single vehicle wreck in eastern Saline County on Friday afternoon.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that Kansas Highway Patrol was working an accident at milepost 260 of Interstate-70, near the Niles Rd. exit. Saline County Sheriff’s deputies were assisting the crash scene, directing traffic on the snow-pact roads at noon on Friday.

While navigating around the first wreck, a vehicle driving westbound lost control on the slick roads and slid in to the exit sign for Niles Rd.

Rex Bartley, 56, Clay Center, Kan., was driving a 1999 Ford Ranger pickup truck and was transported by EMS to Salina Regional Health Center complaining of shoulder pain.