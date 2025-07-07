Clay Center Hospital Recognized For Patient Experience

The hospital in Clay Center is one of the best in the country in patient experience. Clay County Medical Center (CCMC) has been recognized as one of the 100 Best Hospitals for Patient Experience in the nation by the 2025 Women’s Choice Award.

According to the hospital, this national recognition is awarded based on criteria rooted in patient experience, and it highlights CCMC’s commitment to delivering exceptional, patient-centered care.

The Women’s Choice Award was specifically created to empower women to make informed healthcare decisions and to spotlight outstanding hospitals; especially smaller facilities that are essential to their communities but often go unrecognized on larger rankings.

“In a time when healthcare is facing unprecedented challenges, this honor affirms our unwavering dedication to providing compassionate, high-quality care,” said Austin Gillard, CEO of Clay County Medical Center. “We are proud to serve our community with a patient-first approach that respects every individual and places the highest value on experience, comfort, and trust.”

To be named among the top 100 hospitals for patient experience nationwide, especially as a critical sccess hospital, is a testament to the entire CCMC team’s compassion, professionalism, and pursuit of excellence. There are 6,093 hospitals in the United States according to the American Hospital Association.

To learn more about the Women’s Choice Award, visit www.womenschoiceaward.com.