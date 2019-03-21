Salina, KS

Now: 38 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 58 ° | Lo: 33 °

K-State Polytechnic Budget Gets $500,000 Boost

KSAL StaffMarch 21, 2019

A Salina school’s budget is getting getting  a boost thanks to a Salina legislator. Kansas State University’s polytechnic campus in Salina received a boost of over half a million dollars in House Appropriations Committee Wednesday afternoon.

According to Salina Representative J.R. Claeys, he added the funds primarily to address instructor shortages in the professional pilot program.

“When I see the program can only train 215 pilots and we have 325 who want in, it needs to be addressed,” said Claeys. “Not next year or the year after. Now.”

Claeys argued that a worldwide pilot shortage is an opportunity to grow enrollment at the Salina campus, considered a top aviation school.

“If we don’t enroll and train these students here, the University of North Dakota sure will,” said Claeys. “We are in one of the largest aviation clusters on earth. It’s time to take the opportunities for job growth in aviation seriously.”

The additional funds would also be used to complete the requirements of the Federal Aviation Administration Unmanned Aircraft Systems Integration Pilot Program. Kansas won a competitive bid for participation in the program last year.

Claeys serves on the budget-writing House Appropriations committee as well as the House Transportation committee. He is also a member of the Kansas UAS Joint Task Force, along with representatives of Kansas State Polytechnic and the Kansas Department of Transportation Division of Aviation.

 

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2019. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

Latest Stories

Top News

Salina Artist Designs 2019 Festival...

Painter and muralist Katy England has been selected to design the 2019 Smoky Hill River Festival Pri...

March 21, 2019 Comments

Fort Riley named Army Community of ...

Kansas News

March 21, 2019

K-State Polytechnic Budget Gets $50...

Top News

March 21, 2019

Saline County Officer Shooting Susp...

Kansas News

March 20, 2019

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Fort Riley named Army Com...
March 21, 2019Comments
Saline County Officer Sho...
March 20, 2019Comments
Multiple Items Stolen Fro...
March 20, 2019Comments
‘Bloodbath’ C...
March 20, 2019Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2019 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH