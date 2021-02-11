CKMHC Partners with First Bank Kansas to Focus on Mental Health

With the increase in unemployment, loss of health insurance, and increased mental health needs, the funding to offer discounted services for the uninsured and to provide trainings to the community has been depleted. With communities experiencing an emerging mental health crisis, now more than ever mental health support is critical.

According to Central Kansas Mental Health Center, they set a goal of raising $10,000 by the end of the 2020 and partnered with First Bank Kansas to match those donations. By December 31, 2020 the success of the drive brought in donations from community members in the amount of $9,321. With numbers so close to goal, First Bank Kansas moved forward with a $10,000 donation to support mental health awareness.

“When Central Kansas Mental Health Center approached us about this donation drive, we were excited to begin matching donations” said Cindy Rempe, Senior Vice President of Commercial Services at First Bank Kansas. “During these uncertain times, it has become even more important to help those in our communities in need of mental health services.”

“First Bank Kansas continues to stay dedicated to supporting our communities before, during, and after this pandemic” said Hannah Weishaar, Marketing Director at First Bank Kansas. “Central Kansas Mental Health Center is doing an amazing job to assist with the mental health crisis that has only magnified during this pandemic and we are honored to help in the awareness.”

CKMHC is grateful to have such a wonderful partnership with First Bank Kansas. “With First Bank Kansas’ generous contribution, services will be available, accessible, and affordable for anyone seeking help,” said Kathy Mosher, Executive Director at Central Kansas Mental Health Center. “Thank you for helping people in our community not only survive, but thrive.”

Erica Green, Marketing & Public Education Specialist at CKMHC, said donations will also be used toward scholarships for public education trainings such as Mental Health First Aid and Applied Suicide Intervention Skills Training. “These trainings are so very important for members of our community, especially in this time of a global pandemic. With the skills and knowledge these trainings provide, you could easily save someone’s life.”

Green also said she is proud of how the community came together to give. “It’s such a challenging time out there for everyone. The fact that we have such generous friends and partners like First Bank Kansas says so much about this awesome community we call home. We are truly thankful.”

For more information on public education and training courses that CKMHC offers, visit www.facebook.com/CKMHC or call 785-823-6322. For those that would like to donate, please visit www.ckmhc.org.