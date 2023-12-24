CKF Seeking New CEO

Salina’s CKF Addiction Treatment organization is seeking a new leader.

According to the organization, President and Chief Executive Officer Shane Hudson is stepping down, and Jessica Eckels will be the Interim CEO, effective February 2, 2024.

“Hudson’s unwavering leadership and unparalleled expertise made him a true trailblazer,” stated Brenda O’Gorman, CKF Vice Chairman of the Board. “He will leave an indelible mark on CKF.”

Jessica Eckels previously served as CKF Chief Operations Officer and has been with the organization since 2013. In accepting the Interim CEO position, Eckels stated, “As a leader, I believe in the power of collaboration, innovation, and strategic foresight. My approach is centered on creating a culture of excellence that aligns with the mission and values of the organization.”

CKF Chairman of the Board, Susan Young, stated, “We feel strongly that Jessica is well-positioned to hit the ground running and we have no doubt she will continue the positive trajectory of the journey we’ve been on.”

CKF Addiction Treatment has been providing quality and effective addiction health care services in Kansas since 1967. CKF recognizes addiction as a disease that requires chronic disease management and the support of the entire health care community.