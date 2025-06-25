CKF Patient Runs from Sheriff’s Deputies

Saline County authorities are searching for a man who ran from law enforcement this week.

According to Captain Jim Hughes with the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, deputies are looking for 36-year-old Levi Sanderson after he was removed from the facility at Central Kansas Foundation on East Elm.

On Tuesday, staff at the addiction treatment center requested deputies pick up the court appointed patient and return him to the jail after he allegedly broke a number of rules. When deputies arrived he fled on foot into a nearby wooded area and has not been seen since.

Sanderson was wearing a black shirt and blue jeans and is now wanted for felony escape from custody in addition to a theft and damage to property case plus interfering with law enforcement.

Captain Hughes stressed that anyone who sees Sanderson should call 911 to report his whereabouts.