CKF Expanding Into Topeka

Salina-based CKF Addiction Treatment is expanding its addiction treatment services into Topeka.

The Salina-based organization is acquiring Sims-Kemper Clinical Counseling and Recovery Services. This acquisition supports CKF’s strategic efforts to expand access to evidence-based addiction treatment and strengthen its continuum of care across the state.

According to CKF, through this acquisition they will be able to will introduce new outpatient service lines in Topeka, enhancing the organization’s capacity to serve individuals and families seeking recovery support. These services will operate in addition to CKF’s existing Bridgehouse program, further expanding access to comprehensive, person-centered treatment. New outpatient services will begin on January 2nd at 2942 SW Wanamaker Drive, Suite 100, Topeka, Kansas.

“We are honored to build on the longstanding presence of Sims-Kemper in the Topeka community,” said Jessica Eckels, President & Chief Executive Officer of CKF Addiction Treatment. “This expansion reflects our ongoing commitment to increasing access to high-quality, recovery-focused services across Kansas. We look forward to extending CKF’s outpatient programming in Topeka and supporting individuals and families with responsive, compassionate care.”

CKF Addiction Treatment, established in 1967, has delivered a broad continuum of substance use disorder services for more than five decades, including detoxification, residential, outpatient, telehealth, and peer-based services. The addition of outpatient services in Topeka further strengthens CKF’s ability to meet the growing need for accessible and connected recovery support throughout Kansas.