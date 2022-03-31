Civil Air Patrol Planning Salina Open House

The Salina based Kansas Wing of the Civil Air Patrol is planning an open house event.

According to the organization, the Smoky Hill Composite Squadron would like to invite the community to their open house on April 5th from 7pm to 9pm at their facility at 3010 Arnold Avenue.

The organization will demonstrate the three major areas of Civil Air Patrol:

Aerospace Education

Cadet Programs

Emergency Services

The open house will also showcase equipment they use, and some of their missions and events they attend.

The Kansas Wing of the Civil Air Patrol has approximately 400 volunteer members spread across the state, 10 squadrons, and three aircraft.

The Kansas Wing respond spromptly and professionally to requests for assistance to a variety of missions, including things like blood runs and searches. The agency lends support in air-search and rescue and disaster relief efforts.

The Civil Air Patrol is an all volunteer organization that is an auxiliary of the United States Air Force.