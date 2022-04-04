Civil Air Patrol is Pathway to the Sky

Dreams with be taking flight on Tuesday as the Salina based Kansas Wing of the Civil Air Patrol hosts an open house event at their facility located at 3010 Arnold Avenue.

With the current shortage of qualified pilots around the county, the free event could inspire the next generation of pilots and leaders.

Lt. Colonel Danny Phillips will be on hand with a number of cadets and adult volunteers on Tuesday to showcase the facility, aircraft and STEM programs. Phillips tells KSAL News the group meets regularly on Tuesday evenings.

The Open House is Tuesday, April 5 from 7pm to 9pm at 3010 Arnold Ave near the airport.

The organization will demonstrate the three major areas of Civil Air Patrol:

Aerospace Education

Cadet Programs

Emergency Services

The open house will also showcase equipment they use, and some of their missions and events they attend.

The Kansas Wing of the Civil Air Patrol has approximately 400 volunteer members spread across the state, 10 squadrons, and three aircraft.

The Kansas Wing responds promptly and professionally to requests for assistance to a variety of missions, including things like blood runs and searches. The agency lends support in air-search and rescue and disaster relief efforts.

The Civil Air Patrol is an all volunteer organization that is an auxiliary of the United States Air Force.