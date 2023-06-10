Civic Club Wins Community Impact Honors

Seven members of Altrusa International of Salina attended the District Eight Altrusa International conference in Tulsa, Oklahoma, this spring and brought home awards recognizing the club’s literacy and other service projects.

Altrusa Salina won:

First Place, Membership Growth in Clubs with 25+ members, with a 37% increase 2022-23

First Place, Letha H. Brown Literacy Award, for renovation of the Reading Room at Pinnacle Park

Second Place, Dr. Nina Fay Calhoun International Relations Award, for Orphan Grain Train hygiene-kit donations

Second Place, Mamie L. Bass Service Award, for "Supporting Our Soldiers" annual veteran's meal

Second Place, Billie Jean Ward Fundraising Award, for its annual Pumpkin Sale Fundraiser

Honorable Mention, Club Display Board used at special events and trade shows

Honorable Mention, Governor's Distinguished Service Award, for the annual Halloween "Book 'n' Treat" project done each year at the Citywide Halloween Party at The Salina Fieldhouse

Club members Jennifer Kay-Higgins, Lisa Newman, Amanda Otto and Kay Quinn were each recognized for recruitment of new members in 2022-23.

Twenty-three Altrusa clubs from four states (Ok., Mo., Ks. and Ark) gathered for three days in Tulsa to network, celebrate and share ideas. Globally, there are 283 Altrusa or ASTRA clubs in eight countries that comprise the Altrusa International network of civic service. Altrusa International of Salina will celebrate 80 years when it hosts the District Eight conference in Salina in April 2024.