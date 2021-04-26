Salina, KS

CityGo Resuming Peak Service Hours

Todd PittengerApril 26, 2021

It’s another sign that things are slowly returning to normal. Salina area public transportation is resuming service for CityGo Peak Routes, beginning next week on Monday.

According to OCCK Transportation, CityGo Peak Route buses will run from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. and then again from 12:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., each day Monday through Friday.  Regular routes will run as usual.

Passengers will be required to wear masks, additional masks are available on the bus, please ask your driver.

Peak driver Terrell Green said, “I am excited to be back in the Peak Route seat to serve my community.”

For more information about OCCK, Inc., visit www.occk.com.  For more information about CityGo and OCCK Transportation, visit www.salinacitygo.com. Or, contact the OCCK Transportation Center at 785-826-1583.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

