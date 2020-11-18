CityGo Peak Bus Routes Suspended

Peak public transportation bus routes in Salina are being suspended.

According to OCCK, Inc. Transportation, they are discontinuing CityGo Peak Routes, effective immediately and continuing until further notice. Regular routes will run as usual.

Passengers will be required to wear masks and observe social distancing requirements. Additional buses may be dispatched if needed.

All other transportation options will continue as normally scheduled.

Services levels will continue to be adjusted as the situation warrants. Information will be submitted to the media, posted on Facebook and the OCCK Transportation website.