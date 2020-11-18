Salina, KS

Now: 52 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 74 ° | Lo: 52 °

CityGo Peak Bus Routes Suspended

Todd PittengerNovember 18, 2020

Peak public transportation bus routes in Salina are being suspended.

According to OCCK, Inc. Transportation, they are discontinuing CityGo Peak Routes, effective immediately and continuing until further notice. Regular routes will run as usual.

Passengers will be required to wear masks and observe social distancing requirements.  Additional buses may be dispatched if needed.

All other transportation options will continue as normally scheduled.

Services levels will continue to be adjusted as the situation warrants.  Information will be submitted to the media, posted on Facebook and the OCCK Transportation website.

 

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

Kansas News

Helicopters on Standby in Salina

The Kansas Army National Guard has placed two UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters on standby in Salina in r...

November 18, 2020 Comments

Over $80,000 in Scholarships Availa...

Top News

November 18, 2020

CityGo Peak Bus Routes Suspended

Kansas News

November 18, 2020

No Changes in Saline County Mask Ma...

COVID-19 Top News

November 18, 2020


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Helicopters on Standby in...
November 18, 2020Comments
CityGo Peak Bus Routes Su...
November 18, 2020Comments
Christmas by Candlelight ...
November 17, 2020Comments
County to Consider Strict...
November 17, 2020Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2020 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices